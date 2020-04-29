Defence Secretary requests public not to stigmatise tri-forces personnel fighting Covid-19

-

Defence Secretary Maj. Gen. (Retd) Kamal Gunaratne requested the public not to stigmatise Tri-Forces personnel, especially the sailors of the Sri Lanka Navy, and their families who have been infected while fighting to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Issuing a statement, he said the Tri-Forces personnel were playing a significant role as frontiers in the fight against coronavirus to protect the country’s population since the first Sri Lankan positive patient was found in the country.

“A number of sailors at the SLN Naval Base in Welisara have been contracted the virus. They had been exposed to the virus while they were supporting the health authorities to find people, who were suspected to be infected with the virus in Suduwella, Ja-Ela. But, it is very unfortunate to see how people, whom they tried to protect, have complaint against them when some sailors had gone home on leave,” he said.

Maj. Gen. Gunaratne said following the directives of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa all soldiers, sailors and airmen had been taken into their respective camps cancelling their leave when the coronavirus positive cases reported from the Welisara Naval Base.

He claimed some sailors, who were on leave, and their families had to face harassment from the neighbors even they were not tested as coronavirus positives.

“These people have forgotten that the Tri-Forces personnel had saved them from terrorism, disasters like floods, landslides, tsunami and also man-made disasters risking their lives. But when they had fallen victim of this disaster people are going against them,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Defence Secretary reiterating the precautionary measures taken by the Security Forces and the health authorities, requested the public to join them, who are fighting in frontlines to contain the spread of the virus, without harassing them and their families.