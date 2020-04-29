Updated curfew announcement

April 29, 2020   09:42 pm

The curfew which will be re-imposed at 8.00 p.m. tomorrow (29) in all districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts will continue until 5.00 a.m. on Monday (May 04), the President’s Media Division said.

The curfew currently in effect in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts which have been identified as Covid-19 high risk zones is to continue until further notice.

In the other 21 districts the curfew which will be lifted at 5.00 a.m. tomorrow and re-imposed at 8.00 p.m. later that day will continue until 5.00 a.m. on Monday (May 04).

