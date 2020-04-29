Balance of COVID-19 Fund reaches Rs. 878 million

-

Most Ven. Dr. Dewalegama Dhammasena Nayaka Thero, the Chief Incumbent of the Tissamaharama Sadagiri Ubaya Raja Maha Viharaya and the Chief Sanghanayaka of the Hambantota District handed over a donation of Rs. 1.5 million to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the Presidential Secretariat, today (29).

The Executive Association of SriLankan Airlines and the Generation Next Communication Lanka (Pvt) Ltd donated Rs. 01 million and Rs. 02 million respectively to the COVID-19 Fund and the relevant cheques were handed over to the President by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The other donations made to the Fund included Rs. 250,000 by Teachers’ Welfare Association of the Dharmapala Vidyalaya, Pannipitiya, Rs. 02 million by the Sri Lanka Education Administrative Service Professional Association and these donations were handed over to the President in the presence of Minister Dullas Alahapperuma.

The President of the Presidential Commission to inquire into the alleged irregularities and malpractices of the ETI, Mr. K.T. Wickramasinghe donated Rs. 81,000 to the Fund.

With corporate and individual donations and direct donations, the COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund’s balance has now surpassed Rs. 878 million, according to the President’s Media Division.

All the donations will be credited to the special account opened under the number 85737373 at the Corporate Branch of the Bank of Ceylon. Local as well as foreign donors have made their contributions to the Fund, it said.

Donations to COVID – 19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund have been exempted from taxes and foreign exchange regulations. Deposits can be made through cheques or telegraphic transfers.

Further details can be obtained from Mr. K.B. Egodawele, Director General (Administration) of the Presidential Secretariat through the telephone number 011 – 2354479 / 011 – 2354354.

-PMD