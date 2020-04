-

Nineteen new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported increasing the total number of cases in the country to 649, the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry said.

As of 11.30 p.m. on Wednesday (April 29), a total of 506 patients are currently under medical care while 136 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospital.

Seven Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in the country.