Met. Dept warns of rough seas & strong winds

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Central, Southern, Uva, Eastern, Sabaragamuwa and North-central provinces and in Vavuniya, Mannar and Mullaitivu districts in the evening or night, says the Meteorology Department.

Showers or thundershowers are likely over coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and Mannar and Jaffna districts during the morning too.

The general public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Due to the active cloudiness in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota, the possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with a sudden increase of wind speed (up to 70-80 kmph) in the above given shallow and deep-sea areas is high.

Navel and fishing communities are also requested to be vigilant in this regard.

A low-pressure area is likely to develop over south Andaman sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal sea area around 30th April.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in these sea areas.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota in the evening or night.

Winds will be Westerly in the sea area extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle and winds will be North-westerly in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.