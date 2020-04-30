Island-wide curfew in force from tonight until May 4

Island-wide curfew in force from tonight until May 4

April 30, 2020   09:51 am

-

The curfew in all districts except for Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam was eased at 5.00 am and will be re-imposed at 8.00 p.m. today (30).

The government has announced that curfew in these 21 districts will continue until 5.00 a.m. May 04.

In the meantime, the ongoing curfew in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will also remain in force until 5.00 am on May 04.

Accordingly, an island-wide curfew will be in effect until next Monday.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories