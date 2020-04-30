Island-wide curfew in force from tonight until May 4

-

The curfew in all districts except for Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam was eased at 5.00 am and will be re-imposed at 8.00 p.m. today (30).

The government has announced that curfew in these 21 districts will continue until 5.00 a.m. May 04.

In the meantime, the ongoing curfew in the districts of Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will also remain in force until 5.00 am on May 04.

Accordingly, an island-wide curfew will be in effect until next Monday.