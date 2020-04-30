First phase of repatriating Sri Lankan students ends

-

A charter flight of SriLankan Airlines left the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to bring back a group of Sri Lankan students stranded in India over the COVID-19 outbreak.

Accordingly, flight UL 1187 manned by 7 crew members left for Kolkata, India at 10.15 am today (30) and is scheduled to land in the Kolkata airport at 1 pm this afternoon.

BIA has not yet been informed on the number of students returning from India on this trip, according to Ada Derana reporter.

This trip to Kolkata would conclude the repatriation mission carried out by the Sri Lankan government in SAARC nations.

With the end of the first phase of the repatriation mission, the second phase would focus on bringing back Sri Lankan students stranded in other countries, said Media Spokesman of SriLankan Airlines Deepal Perera.