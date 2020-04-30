First phase of repatriating Sri Lankan students ends

First phase of repatriating Sri Lankan students ends

April 30, 2020   12:04 pm

-

A charter flight of SriLankan Airlines left the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) to bring back a group of Sri Lankan students stranded in India over the COVID-19 outbreak.

Accordingly, flight UL 1187 manned by 7 crew members left for Kolkata, India at 10.15 am today (30) and is scheduled to land in the Kolkata airport at 1 pm this afternoon.

BIA has not yet been informed on the number of students returning from India on this trip, according to Ada Derana reporter.

This trip to Kolkata would conclude the repatriation mission carried out by the Sri Lankan government in SAARC nations.

With the end of the first phase of the repatriation mission, the second phase would focus on bringing back Sri Lankan students stranded in other countries, said Media Spokesman of SriLankan Airlines Deepal Perera.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories