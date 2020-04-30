Three more people recover from COVID-19

-

Three more patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 have completely recovered and have been discharged from hospital, the Health Ministry confirmed.

This brings the total number of recoveries reported in the country to 139.

Sri Lanka confirmed a total of 30 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday (29) as the tally climbed to 649.

Out of yesterday’s daily count, 22 patients have been identified as naval personnel. 20 of them are from the Welisara Navy Base and the other two were identified while on leave.

In the meantime, another coronavirus patient has been detected from a quarantine centre operated by Sri Lanka Air Force. This person is a resident of Gunasinghepura area.

The remaining 7 patients have been identified as close relatives of naval personnel. One of these patients is an officer of Sri Lanka Army. They are from Badulla, Thalathu Oya, Hokandara, Kantale and Moronthuduwa areas.

A total of 503 patients are currently under medical care at hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

The death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka is 07.