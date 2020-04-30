Heat advisory issued for several areas

Heat advisory issued for several areas

April 30, 2020   02:50 pm

-

The heat index is expected to increase up to the ‘Extreme Caution’ level (32°C - 41°C) in some places in Eastern, North-western and North-central provinces and Mannar, Vauniya, Mullaitivu, Killinochchi and Monaragala districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

The advisory, issued this afternoon, is effective until tomorrow (May 01).

It has cautioned of heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heatstroke due to continued activity.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on the human body, says the Meteorology Department.

The department further says this is not the forecast of maximum temperature. It is generated by the Department of Meteorology for the next day period and prepared by using global numerical weather prediction model data.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories