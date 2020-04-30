544 curfew violators arrested within 24 hours

-

A total of 544 individuals have been arrested over curfew violations during the last 24 hours ending at 6.00 am today (30).

In the meantime, 141 vehicles were also taken into custody during this period, the Police Media Division said.

Accordingly, 42,101 persons have been placed under arrest since March 20 for violating the curfew and 10,860 vehicles have been seized.

Sri Lanka Police has warned of strict legal action against people caught violating the countrywide curfew.

They will be immediately arrested, even without a warrant, and police bail will not be granted for them.

Police have also noted that none of the vehicles taken into custody will be released back to their respective owners until the prevailing Coronavirus threat is eliminated.

The government imposed curfew to minimize public movement in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the country.