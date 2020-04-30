Suspect nabbed while transporting ecstasy pills to a party

-

Balangoda Police have arrested a suspect along with 29 bottles of liquor stored inside a house in Balangoda Town with the intention of selling at a high price during the curfew period.

In a separate operation, police officers busted a large-scale illicit liquor brewery operating from the bathroom of a house in Liyangahamulla, Ruwanwella.

Equipment and items worth around Rs. 650,000 used in the manufacturing of illicit liquor were seized while a 42-year-old suspect was also arrested.

In another detection, the Southern Province special excise operations unit had raided an illicit liquor brewery operating near the Madu Ganga in Balapitiya and arrested a suspect along with a large quantity of Goda and alcohol spirit worth over Rs 500,000.

Meanwhile officers of the Mount Lavinia Police special motorcycle unit seized 88 ecstasy pills worth over Rs 100,000 found in the possession of a motorcyclist who had traveled from Homagama to Badowita while avoiding police checkpoints.

The 32-year-old suspect had revealed that he had been transporting the pills to a party.