Cabinet approves Rs. 10 Bn to procure 150,000 metric tons of fertilizer

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the procurement of 150,000 metric tons of fertilizer to cultivate 523,000 hectares of land during the upcoming Yala Season, says the Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Bandula Gunawardana.

Speaking at the media briefing held this morning (29) to announce Cabinet decisions, the Minister revealed that an allocation of Rs. 10 billion will be made for this purpose.

The Cabinet has unanimously approved the provision of seeds, fertilizer and other financial allotments for cultivating lands in Yala Season, the Cabinet Spokesman said further.

He added that Minister of Agriculture Chamal Rajapaksa has submitted three cabinet papers with regard to this agricultural revolution.

A decision has been taken to distribute urea, phosphate and potash fertilizers to the farmers starting from May 20, Minister Gunawardana continued.

Speaking further, he said the government has imposed a guaranteed price for 16 crops including potatoes, onions, chilli, garlic and turmeric.

Govt will procure these crops from farmers if they are unable to sell the harvest for the guaranteed price in the market, Minister Gunawardana added.