125 Sri Lankan students repatriated from Kolkata

The special flight carrying Sri Lankan students stranded in Kolkata, India has arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), earlier this evening (30).

The SriLankan Airlines charter flight UL 1187 manned by 7 crew members left for Kolkata, India at 10.15 am this morning.

Accordingly, 125 students in Kolkata were brought back to the island while maintaining social distancing and other health safety measures.

The students and their luggage were sterilized by the Sri Lanka Air Force upon arrival.

Further, the students were checked for their body temperature and coronavirus symptoms, before being sent to quarantine facilities by the Sri Lanka Army.

This repatriation mission concludes the first phase of the repatriating stranded Sri Lankan students in SAARC nations.