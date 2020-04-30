No COVID-19 cases confirmed so far today - Dr. Jasinghe

April 30, 2020   06:25 pm

Positive cases of COVID-19 have not been reported in Sri Lanka so far today (29), says the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

However, three coronavirus patients had recovered and were discharged from hospital earlier today as the recoveries count moved up to 139.

Sri Lanka currently has 507 active coronavirus cases under medical care at selected hospitals, according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

Seven patients have succumbed to the disease thus far.

