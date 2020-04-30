Four new COVID-19 cases bring total to 653

-

Four patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 as at 6.30 pm this evening (30) marking the first coronavirus cases to be identified within the day.

The newly identified patients are among those under quarantine from Suduwella at Punanai quarantine center.

Thereby, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rises to 653.

A total of 507 patients are currently under medical care at hospitals across the island, according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, 139 patients have recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

Seven COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the country.