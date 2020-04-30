Troops reap maiden paddy harvest from newly-dug marshy fields near Army HQ

-

Harvesting in the Army-sown paddy fields that cover 12 acres in extent, near Sri Jayawardenepura Army HQ under the ‘Thuru Mithuru-Nawa Ratak’ concept of the Chief of Defence Staff, Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva took place this morning (30) in a simple arrangement keeping with social distancing and health guidelines.

The project that goes hand in hand with the ‘Vistas of Prosperity and Splendour’ (Saubhagyaye Dekma) policy statement of the President is the brainchild of Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, who graced the harvesting ceremony, ‘Ran Aswanu Neleeme Mangallaya’ at the premises together with a few Senior Officers and Other Ranks.

‘Thuru Mithuru -Nawa Ratak’ project saw its birth on 30 December 2019 with inauguration of planting of 170 Araliya saplings along both sideways of the road that runs through the new Army HQ under the Phase 1 of the project covering a distance of about 1.7 km. The Phase 2 of the project began on 14 January 2020 by ploughing this 12-acre patch of unattended paddy-fields, found ideal for paddy sowing and also by planting 140 more saplings of Mee, Kobonila, Karanda, etc along the same road.

Troops with the help of heavy machinery turned the arid soil, dug a reservoir that collects rainy water, prepared waterways and beds for seedlings before the rare BG 252 red samba seed paddy was sown on 24 January 2020 to match with the season. During the same programme under the Phase 3, installation of several community-related PT accessories in four places, planting of 100 coconut seedlings, release of 20,000 fish fingerlings to the Army-dug reservoir and beautification of the whole surroundings took place while inaugurating walk-path facilities to the public.

The day’s ‘Ran Aswanu Neleeme Mangallaya’ (Feast for Reaping of Golden Harvest) or the harvesting arrangement began with a set of soldiers who sowed seed paddy earlier stepped in the fields, carrying sickles with the day’s Chief Guest.

The entire project, carried out under three Phases was closely organized and implemented by the Master General Ordnance (MGO) and supported by Adjutant General Branch at the Army HQ with the active participation of 5 & 6 General Service Corps troops of the Army on the guidelines given by Major General Prasanna Chandrasekera, MGO and their respective Commanding Officers.

Brigadier Michael Wanniarachchi, Director, Directorate of Agriculture and Livestock of the Army who threw his full weight behind its success and several Senior Officers were present at the location for the harvesting project, the Sri Lanka Army said.