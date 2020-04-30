AG approves measures taken by Police to curb COVID-19

-

The Attorney General has approved the measures taken by Sri Lanka Police to curb the spread of COVID-19 within the country.

The Attorney General has passed his counsel as a response to a letter by Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) seeking advice.

Attorney General has declared that the steps taken by the Police to control the COVID-19 outbreak including the imposition of the curfew are validated by the law, said the Coordinating Officer of the Attorney General.