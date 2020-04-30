COVID-19: Seven more cases, tally at 660

-

Seven more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, stated the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health.

Eleven new cases of the virus have been reported in Sri Lanka within the day (30).

Four among them are from those who had been under quarantine from Suduwella at the Oluvil quarantine center.

Accordingly, the tally of total COVID-19 cases in the country has been hiked to 660 cases.

A total of 514 patients are currently under medical care at hospitals across the island, according to the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, 139 patients have recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

Seven COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the country.