Dissolved parliament cannot be reconvened - President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa states the parliament which has been dissolved cannot be reconvened.

The President has stated this yesterday (29) in response to the letter directed to him by opposition parties representing the dissolved government, urging the President to reconvene the parliament.

Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundara, has written to former Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa informing him of the President’s response to their letter.

The letter reads that it is observed that the opposition parties disregard the need for an election and are engaged in a petty political process at a time when the entire state is focused on the health, social security and welfare of the people.

With all opposition parties accepting the dissolution of the parliament through their statement, the notification of dissolving the parliament is further consolidated, reads the letter.

Further, the President informs that there has been no situation that needed him to comply with Article 70 (7) of the Constitution.