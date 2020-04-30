COVID-19: 3 new cases, 15 more recoveries reported

April 30, 2020   11:45 pm

Sri Lanka has reported fifteen new recoveries from the COVID-19 virus, stated the Epidemiology Unit of Health ministry.

Accordingly, the total number of recoveries recorded in the country is 154.

Meanwhile, three more cases are added to the number of coronavirus cases identified from the country today (30).

Thereby, the tally of total coronavirus cases stands at 663, said the Ministry.

A total of 502 patients are currently under medical care at hospitals across the island, according to the Epidemiology Unit.

Seven COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the country.

