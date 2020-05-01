Seven including Nawalapitiya UC Chairman arrested

-

The Chairman of the Nawalapitiya Urban Council and several of his associates have been arrested by the Ginigathena Police at a tourist hotel in Ambagamuwa, Ginigathena, today (30).

Reportedly, they had been engaging in heavy drinking and gambling by violating quarantine regulations, Ada Derana reporter said.

The cash used for gambling, several bottles of toddy, the chairman’s personal vehicle, and two vehicles belonging to his associates were taken into police custody.

Two of the suspects had fled the scene during the raid and search operations have been launched to arrest them as well, said the Police.

Among the 07 arrested suspects are the security guard of the tourist hotel.

The other suspects are residents of Nawalapitiya, Nortonbridge, Kalaweldeniya, and Hatton.

The arrestees will be produced before the Hatton Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (01).