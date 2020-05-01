Two new COVID-19 cases take tally to 665

-

Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, says the Ministry of Health.

On that account, the total number of COVID-19 cases identified in the country has gone up to 665.

In the meantime, 154 coronavirus patients have been discharged from hospitals so far after recovering completely.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 504 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals across the island.

Seven COVID-19-related deaths have been reported in the country.