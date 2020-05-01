Global recovery numbers for COVID-19 over 1 million

-

The global tally of coronavirus recoveries officially topped one million on Thursday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Running data compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University (JHU), a total of 1,004,438 recoveries were recorded across the globe, while over 229,447 people have died from the pandemic.

In total, more than 3.23 million have contracted the disease.

The highest number of coronavirus recoveries were registered in Spain with 137,984 cases.

The US followed Spain with 124,449 recoveries, while Germany had 123,500 people regaining health.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in 187 countries and regions since the virus emerged in China last December, with the US and Europe the hardest-hit areas in the world.

However, differences in testing mean that the number of cases may be understated for some countries.

While news of the global recovery toll sounds promising, the latest statistics come just days after the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned there is still no evidence that recovered patients are immune to the virus.

In reports earlier this week, WHO warned against countries issuing so-called “immunity passports” to those recovered from COVID-19, saying there is no evidence that the previously infected cannot be reinfected.

In a statement released on April 24, the WHO advised against people assuming “that they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result”. They also warned assumed immunity will likely increase the risks of continued transmissions.

Source: News.com.au