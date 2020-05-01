Nine naval personnel among coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday  Dr. Jasinghe

-

Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe says that 9 out of the 16 coronavirus patients identified on Thursday (30) are naval personnel.

These officers are reported from Welisara Navy Base and other areas in the country, he added.

In addition, 5 persons are from Suduwella who are under isolation at quarantine centers.

One patient is a person who has had contacts with a coronavirus case previously detected from Dabare Mawatha in Colombo, he added.

The remaining patient has also been identified from a quarantine centre, Dr. Jasinghe continued.