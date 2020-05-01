Total moves to 157 with three new COVID-19 recoveries

-

Three more patients who were identified as positive cases of COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital today as they recovered completely.

Accordingly, the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country has now climbed to 157, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

In the meantime, the COVID-19 cases tally moved up to 666 with the detection of one new coronavirus case earlier today.

The Epidemiology Unit says that 502 active cases are under medical care at selected hospitals across the island.

Seven coronavirus patients identified in Sri Lanka have succumbed to the disease so far.