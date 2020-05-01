Confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 668 as two more test positive

-

Two more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Sri Lanka as of 2.30 pm on Friday (01).

These new cases have brought the total count to 668, says the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, three patients recovered from the virus earlier today, as the recoveries tally escalated to 157.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 504 active cases are currently under medical care at selected hospitals in the country.

Sri Lanka saw the highest daily surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday (27) with 65 new infections. The tally went up from 523 to 588 just within 24 hours.