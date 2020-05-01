Education Min. issues guidelines on reopening schools after coronavirus mitigation

-

The Ministry of Education has issued a set of guidelines to the Provincial Directors of Education on reopening schools following the mitigation of COVID-19 outbreak.

Accordingly, the ministry has given instructions to disinfect all schools before reopening. More disinfection operations will be carried out under several phases after schools are reopened.

However, it was noted that schools will not be reopened for all grades and that studies will be resumed for students of grade 10 and above, based on their upcoming examinations.

Additional Secretary to the Education Ministry, Mr. R.M.M. Ratnayake made these remarks speaking to Ada Derana.

Meanwhile, Commissioner General of Examinations Sanath Pujitha has stated that re-scrutinization of G.C.E. Ordinary Level Examination results will be conducted after schools are reopened.