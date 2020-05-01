Leave of police officers cancelled until May 15

-

Sri Lanka Police today announced that the period during which the leave of all police officers will be cancelled has been extended until May 15, 2020.

DIG Ajith Rohana stated that initially the leave of all police officers had been cancelled until April 30 and that now a decision has been taken to extend this further until May 15.

He stated this decision was taken due to the fact that the police must provide maximum support to control the spread of COVID-19 and also to prevent police officers who are on leave from traveling long distances and crossing regions.

DIG Ajith Rohana stated that this period could be extended even further if the situation requires it.

Meanwhile the Police Headquarters announced that 709 individuals have been arrested for violating the curfew within the 24 hours ending at 6.00 a.m. this morning (01) while 218 vehicles were also taken into custody during this period.

This brings the total number of arrests made so far over curfew violations to 42,810 and the total number of vehicles taken into custody to 11,078.