Total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases rise to 671

Three more confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been reported increasing the total number of cases in the country to 671, the Ministry of Health said.

As of 5.20 p.m. today (May 01), a total of 507 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 are currently under medical care at selected hospitals.

Meanwhile the total number of recoveries has risen to 157 as three more patients were discharged from hospital today after recovering.

The COVID-19 related death toll in the country stands at 07.