Total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases rise to 671

Total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases rise to 671

May 1, 2020   05:55 pm

-

Three more confirmed cases of Coronavirus have been reported increasing the total number of cases in the country to 671, the Ministry of Health said.

As of 5.20 p.m. today (May 01), a total of 507 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 are currently under medical care at selected hospitals.

Meanwhile the total number of recoveries has risen to 157 as three more patients were discharged from hospital today after recovering.

The COVID-19 related death toll in the country stands at 07. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories