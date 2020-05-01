Sri Lankas COVID-19 cases tally reaches 674

May 1, 2020   06:27 pm

Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, bringing the positive cases tally to 674.

The Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that a total of 9 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the country so far today (01).

Five of them are close contacts of naval personnel, Dr. Jasinghe confirmed. He added that one patient was identified from Colombo area and the remaining three are from the Navy.

Meanwhile, three patients recovered from the virus earlier today, as the recoveries tally escalated to 157.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 510 active cases are currently under medical care at selected hospitals in the country.

Sri Lanka saw the highest daily surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases on Monday (27) with 65 new infections. The tally went up from 523 to 588 just within 24 hours.

The COVID-19 related death toll in the country stands at 07.

