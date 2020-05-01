Special meeting of Election Commission & political party reps tomorrow

-

A special discussion between the Election Commission and the representatives of the political parties that have submitted nominations for the General Election has been scheduled for tomorrow (02).

A spokesperson of the Commission stated that the meeting will take place at 11.15 am at the Elections Secretariat.

The Commission has reportedly made a request to send one representative from each political party taking into account the prevailing health risks.

This is the second time the Election Commission and political party representatives are meeting after it was declared that the General Election would be postponed to June 20 due to the local outbreak of COVID-19 virus.