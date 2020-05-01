Restoring normalcy in civilian life to commence from May 11

-

Restoration of normalcy in the civilian life and institutions in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts will commence on Monday (May 11) while curfew is in force, says the President’s Media Division.

Issuing a release, the PMD said the public and private institutions must resume functions from Monday onwards, in order to restore the civilian life and economy, including maintenance of essential services, in these districts.

The Heads of institutions will be instructed to make necessary arrangements in this regard, taking into account the service requirements, the release read further.

Accordingly, they must ensure that the staff members at work are strictly adhering to the health guidelines imposed by the authorities with the aim of eliminating the threat of coronavirus.

The number of staff members who should come to the office can be decided at the discretion of Heads of departments, corporations and statutory boards that are under the purview of the government.

Private sector is instructed to open offices at 10.00 am, the release continued.

Unnecessary public movement on roads must be brought to a stop in order to contain the spread of the virus, the PMD noted.

Public transport services will be limited to only those who leave for and return from work.

The PMD has appealed to the general public, except for those who are required to report to work, to stay home.

Public is allowed to leave their homes only to purchase medicine and other essential items, however, they must make sure that health guidelines to mitigate coronavirus are adhered to.

The curfew passes issued by the police will only be valid if the driver and the passengers are wearing face masks.

In the meantime, curfew in other 21 districts will be in force from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am until May 6, the PMD added.

In these districts, the curfew will be re-imposed at 8.00 pm on May 6 and will be in effect until 5.00 am on May 11.