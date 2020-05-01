COVID-19: Sixteen new cases, 5 more recoveries confirmed

-

Sixteen more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka as the total cases count soared to 690.

The country has confirmed 25 positive cases of coronavirus as of 9.00 pm today (01).

In the meantime, the Ministry of Health stated that five more COVID-19 patients have been discharged from hospital after recovering completely. On that account, the recoveries tally has moved up to 162.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 521 active cases are currently under medical care at selected hospitals in the country.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the country stands at 07.

Sri Lanka saw the highest daily surge in confirmed COVID-19 cases on April 27, with 65 new infections. The tally went up from 523 to 588 just within 24 hours.