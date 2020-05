-

Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) will not attend the meeting called by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on May 4, says the party’s leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

In a video statement, Dissanayake has said the meeting will be to no avail.

The Premier has called a meeting of all 225 members of the previous Parliament on Monday (04) at the Temple Trees to discuss the prevailing situation in the country.