CAA approves increase in local milk powder prices

May 2, 2020   09:38 am

-

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has given its approval to raise the prices of local milk powder.

Following the price hike, the price of 1kg of local milk powder packet now stands at Rs. 945.00. This is an increase of Rs 85.00, according to a spokesperson of the CAA.

In the meantime, the price of 400g of local milk powder packet has gone up from Rs. 345.00 to Rs. 380.00.

The price hike comes with the aim of local dairy farmers, the CAA said.

