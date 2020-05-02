Island-wide curfew in force from May 6  11

-

Resumption of civilian life, state and private sector activities is set to begin from Monday (May 11) in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts while the curfew is in force.

The President’s Media Division (PMD), in a statement issued on Friday (01), said both public and private sector entities should resume their work from 11th May, in order to ensure a return to normalcy in civilian life and to revive the economy including the continuous provision of essential services in these districts.

A nationwide curfew was imposed after 8.00 pm on April 30 and it is scheduled to continue until 5.00 am on May 4.

However, from the 4th to 6th of May, curfew in 21 districts (except for Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam) will be effective from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am. The curfew which will be imposed at 8.00 pm on May 6 will subsequently continue till 5.00 am on May 11th.

Accordingly, the entire country will be under curfew from 6th to 11th of May.