Sand, soil & gravel permits to be issued via simplified procedure

May 2, 2020   11:22 am

Issuing sand, soil and gravel permits will be carried out from May 11 via a simplified method, says the Geological Survey and Mines Bureau.

In a media release, the Bureau said the permits will be issued as mentioned in the Internal Circular No. 177/03/2020 dated 12.03.2020.

In keeping with the practices of social distancing, arrangements have been made to prevent the clients from arriving at the offices to acquire the permits, the Bureau noted.

More details can be obtained by contacting the Director (Mines) or respective Regional Mining Engineer through 0775748875.

