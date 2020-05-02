Dealership cancelled if subsidized fertilizers are sold higher than fixed prices

-

The National Fertilizer Secretariat says there is an increase in the number of daily complaints on dealers selling fertilizer at prices higher than fixed prices while they are selling subsidized fertilizers.

In a statement, the Secretariat said every offence concerning subsidized fertilizer is punishable under the Public Property Act.

“The price of a 50 kg pack of subsidized fertilizer for crops other than paddy is Rs. 1000 and the price of a mixed fertilizer pack is Rs.1150. Prices are printed on the pack. The government bears all the costs of fertilizers while set price is for the transportation costs of fertilizer companies and dividends of dealers. Accordingly, subsidized fertilizer is public property.” the statement read further.

The Secretariat noted that fertilizer companies have been instructed to cancel the dealership of dealers who sell fertilizer at higher prices.

Complaints can be lodged at 011 03403931 and 011 3403794 to the media division of the Ministry of Agriculture regarding such fertilizer dealers, says the Secretariat.

Considering this situation, arrangements have been made to sell subsidized chemical fertilizer for vegetables, Fruits and field crops through agrarian Service Centres on the recommendation of the agriculture Instructor.