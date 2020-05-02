Strict legal action against those involved in videos inciting children to violence

-

DIG Ajith Rohana says that strict legal action will be sought against those who are involved in the videos inciting children to violence.

Investigations have been launched to apprehend such persons, he stressed, speaking on certain videos that had been circulating in social media recently.

As per Article 71 of Children and Young Persons Ordinance, exposing children to violence is a punishable offence, DIG Rohana said adding that under Penal Code (Amendment) Act of 1995, a person involved in such offences can be punished with imprisonment for ten years.

He noted that legal action will be taken those who promoted, shared and incited theses violence videos.