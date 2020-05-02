18 coronavirus cases confirmed from Navy yesterday  Dr. Jasinghe

-

Eighteen out of the 25 the COVID-19 patients identified on Friday (01) are from Sri Lanka Navy, says the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

Speaking further he said, five of the confirmed cases are close associates of naval personnel.

In addition, one positive case has been identified from a quarantine centre.

The remaining patient, who is reportedly employed at a private company, had been involved in supplying oxygen tanks to the naval base.

Dr. Jasinghe stated that nearly 300 out of the 690 positive coronavirus cases confirmed in Sri Lanka either naval personnel or their closes associates.