18 coronavirus cases confirmed from Navy yesterday  Dr. Jasinghe

May 2, 2020   03:08 pm

-

Eighteen out of the 25 the COVID-19 patients identified on Friday (01) are from Sri Lanka Navy, says the Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe.

Speaking further he said, five of the confirmed cases are close associates of naval personnel.

In addition, one positive case has been identified from a quarantine centre.

The remaining patient, who is reportedly employed at a private company, had been involved in supplying oxygen tanks to the naval base.

Dr. Jasinghe stated that nearly 300 out of the 690 positive coronavirus cases confirmed in Sri Lanka either naval personnel or their closes associates.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories