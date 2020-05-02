Danger level heat advisory for five districts

May 2, 2020   04:47 pm

The heat index is expected to increase up to the ‘Danger’ level (41°C - 54°C) in some places in Puttalam, Anuradhapura, Mannar, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts, the Department of Meteorology has cautioned.

In the meantime, an ‘Extreme Caution’ level advisory has been issued for some places in Eastern, Western, Southern, Sabaragamuwa provinces and Kurunegala, Polonnaruwa, Monaragala and Kilinochchi districts.

The advisory, which will be in effect until tomorrow (03), says that heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke due to continued activity.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on the human body, says the Meteorology Department.

The department further says this is not the forecast of maximum temperature. It is generated by the Department of Meteorology for the next day period and prepared by using global numerical weather prediction model data.

