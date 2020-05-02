All coronavirus clusters emerged in SL so far identified  State intelligence

-

All COVID-19 clusters that emerged in the island so far have been identified, says the Acting Assistant Director of State Intelligence Service Parakrama de Silva.

The state intelligence has gathered all information on these coronavirus clusters, he added.

Speaking further he said that state intelligence has taken control of the situation.

Sri Lanka has thus far confirmed 690 positive cases of coronavirus, however, 172 patients have recovered completely. A total of 25 cases were detected on Friday.

Director General of Health Services, Dr. Anil Jasinghe stated that 18 of these patients are naval personnel.

According to the Epidemiology Unit, 511 active cases are currently under medical care.