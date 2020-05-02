160 coronavirus cases confirmed in Colombo District so far

-

A total of 160 coronavirus cases have been identified in Colombo District so far, says the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry.

Four districts – Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam – were recently declared as high-risk zones for COVID-19.

Accordingly, 65 coronavirus-infected persons have been detected from Kalutara District, while 53 were confirmed from Gampaha.

In the meantime, Puttalam District has reported 41 positive cases of coronavirus.

Sri Lanka’s coronavirus cases tally currently stands at 690, according to the Epidemiology Unit’s tally.

Out of this total 296 are naval personnel and their closes associates.

A record total of 217 at the Welisara Navy Base have contracted the virus.