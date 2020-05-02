No COVID-19 cases so far today - Dr. Jasinghe - No COVID-19 positive patients have been reported today as at 6.15 pm, says Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe. The total count of coronavirus cases in Sri Lanka currently stands at 690 with 172 recoveries, Dr. Jasinghe said further.

