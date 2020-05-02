Election Commission holds special meeting with political party reps

May 2, 2020   07:31 pm

A meeting between the Election Commission and the representatives of political parties that have submitted nominations for the General Election was held at the Elections Secretariat today (02).

The Commission had made a request to send one representative from each political party taking into account the prevailing health risks.

This is the second time the Election Commission and political party representatives met after it was declared that the General Election would be postponed to June 20 due to the local outbreak of COVID-19 virus.

In the meantime, it is reported that the candidates’ numbers for the upcoming General Election are to be assigned tomorrow.

A spokesperson of the Election Commission, speaking to Ada Derana, said a guideline is to be issued on holding rallies and public meetings during the COVID-19 outbreak.

