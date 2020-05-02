Recovered coronavirus patient tests positive again

-

A patient has tested positive for the virus again after he had been discharged from the hospital upon recovery.

The relevant patient from Kapalakanda, Ja-Ela had been hospitalized in April for contracting the novel coronavirus through associating a person who returned from Italy.

Subsequently, he was discharged and sent home on April 16th upon complete recovery. Reportedly, he had undergone a further quarantine process for 14 days after returning home.

However, he had fallen ill once again and admitted to Colombo National Hospital on April 30 where he was subjected to a PCR test.

It has been determined that the person had contracted the virus for the second time.

The patient has been admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Angoda and his family members directed to a 21-day quarantine period.