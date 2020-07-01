Derailment delays train services on upcountry line

-

Train services on the Upcountry Line are temporarily delayed owing to a derailment of a train, stated the Railway Control Room.

Reportedly, the derailment had occurred this morning (01) between Ambewela and Pattipola railway stations.

The ‘No. 126’ train journeying from Kandy to Badulla has derailed in this manner.

Currently, trains on the upcountry line will operate only up to the Nanu Oya railway station.

However, the train services on the line will be restored without delay, states the Railway Control Room.