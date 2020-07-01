All COVID-19 patients at Hambantota hospital discharged

-

All patients who had been receiving treatments at the ‘COVID-19 Treatment Unit’ of the Hambantota General Hospital have been discharged as of today (01).

With the increase of coronavirus-positive cases in the country, Hambantota District General Hospital (Old) established a separate unit to treat COVID-19 infections.

A group of COVID-19 infected persons including 108 females at the Trincomalee quarantine center who had returned from Kuwait, were admitted for treatment at the Unit.

Patients who had been under medical care at the Unit had been discharged over time upon complete recovery.

Subsequently, the last batch of 67 patients was discharged this morning, said Consultant Physician Dr. Sudira Prabhath, who is in charge of the treatment unit of Hambantota Hospital.