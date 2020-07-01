Stage drama and performance theatres to re-open with 50% attendance

-

The government has decided to allow the reopening of the country’s stage drama and performance theatres from July 15, 2020.

However, permission has only been granted under the strict limitation of a maximum audience attendance of 50% of full capacity per a show.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe has put forward a set of health guidelines with this regard.

Strict adherence to health guidelines prescribed for the protection against Covid-19 virus is compulsory during the show, Dr. Jasinghe said.