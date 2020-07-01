Stage drama and performance theatres to re-open with 50% attendance

Stage drama and performance theatres to re-open with 50% attendance

July 1, 2020   01:01 pm

-

The government has decided to allow the reopening of the country’s stage drama and performance theatres from July 15, 2020.

However, permission has only been granted under the strict limitation of a maximum audience attendance of 50% of full capacity per a show.

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe has put forward a set of health guidelines with this regard. 

Permission is granted to re-open theaters for stage plays and other concerts from July 15, 2020 subject to only 50% of the theater audience capacity per one show.

Strict adherence to health guidelines prescribed for the protection against Covid-19 virus is compulsory during the show, Dr. Jasinghe said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories