Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka climb to 1,748

Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka climb to 1,748

July 1, 2020   02:04 pm

-

Thirty-seven more patients who were infected with Covid-19 have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospital, the Ministry of Health confirmed. 

This brings the total number of recoveries in Sri Lanka to 1,748.

288 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals. 

The tally of confirmed cases of Coronavirus reported in the country so far increased to 2,047 following the detection of 05 new cases, returnees from Oman, last evening.

Accordingly the number of foreign returnees who have tested positive for the virus currently stands at 787.

Meanwhile it was reported today that 06 more navy personnel had recovered and were discharged from hospital bringing the number of recoveries in the Sri Lanka Navy to 842.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories