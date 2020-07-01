Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka climb to 1,748

-

Thirty-seven more patients who were infected with Covid-19 have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospital, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

This brings the total number of recoveries in Sri Lanka to 1,748.

288 patients infected with the virus are currently under medical care at hospitals.

The tally of confirmed cases of Coronavirus reported in the country so far increased to 2,047 following the detection of 05 new cases, returnees from Oman, last evening.

Accordingly the number of foreign returnees who have tested positive for the virus currently stands at 787.

Meanwhile it was reported today that 06 more navy personnel had recovered and were discharged from hospital bringing the number of recoveries in the Sri Lanka Navy to 842.